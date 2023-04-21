  • Today Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Boy (5) dies after father jumps off moving vehicle holding him

Boy (5) dies after father jumps off moving vehicle holding him

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A five-year-old boy died after his father jumped off a moving vehicle while holding him.

Father and son were aboard a Toyota Hiace, when the driver engaged the wrong gear and the vehicle started reversing downhill at the 60-kilometre peg along the Centenary-Muzarabani Road.

The vehicle had 12 passengers heading towards Centenary.

The minor, Calt William, was run over by the Toyota Hiace after his father, Zakaria William (39) jumped off the vehicle.

Calt succumbed to the injuries at St Alberts Hospital.

Zakaria, of Bere Village under Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani, sustained bruises on both knees.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Gvt announces new commodities producer p... Business

    Gvt announces new commodities producer p...

    Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter Government has announced floor producer prices for strategic commodities namely, maize, traditional grains, soya bean and sunflower for the 2023 marketing season. The prices were announced in a joint statement by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka and his Finance and Economic Development counterpart Professor Mthuli Ncube. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments