Boy (5) dies after father jumps off moving vehicle holding him

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A five-year-old boy died after his father jumped off a moving vehicle while holding him.

Father and son were aboard a Toyota Hiace, when the driver engaged the wrong gear and the vehicle started reversing downhill at the 60-kilometre peg along the Centenary-Muzarabani Road.

The vehicle had 12 passengers heading towards Centenary.

The minor, Calt William, was run over by the Toyota Hiace after his father, Zakaria William (39) jumped off the vehicle.

Calt succumbed to the injuries at St Alberts Hospital.

Zakaria, of Bere Village under Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani, sustained bruises on both knees.