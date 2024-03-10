  • Today Sun, 10 Mar 2024

Boy (4) choked to death by bottle top 

Boy (4) choked to death by bottle top  National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A four-year-old boy was yesterday choked to death by a bottle top he had swallowed while he was playing at Lion Park in Harare.

Police have since launched investigations into the case and will soon release more details.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred in Lion Park, Harare on March 9, 2024, in which a male juvenile aged four years died. The victim was allegedly choked with a bottle top which he mistakenly swallowed during child play,” he said.

