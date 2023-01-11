Boy (3) drowns in Dande River while following mother

A three-year-old toddler drowned in Dande River while trying to follow his mother

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A three-year-old toddler drowned while trying to cross the Dande River following his mother to Mushumbi Shopping Centre.

The mother had left the boy behind playing with other children as she went to Mushumbi to collect Presidential inputs.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened on December 16 last year when the toddler sneaked out and followed his mother before he drowned.

Cathrine Rimani (31) who was in her garden along the river saw a pink sandal floating and went closer to investigate.

Insp Mundembe said Rimani saw the toddler’s body floating in the river and managed to retrieve it.

After laying the body on the river bank she proceeded to Mushumbi police station where she filed a report.

Police officers who attended the scene examined the body and no visible injuries were detected.