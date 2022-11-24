Boy (2) missing as two trafficked children are found

Crime Reporter

A two-year-old boy has gone missing in Mutorashanga while police have found two teenagers believed to have been trafficked from Bindura.

The two, aged approximately 13 and 15, who are suspected to be psychiatric patients were found in Bindura town’s central business district.

Investigations revealed that the two were ferried by a truck while in the company of an unknown woman.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to locate immediate family members or relatives of a boy (approximately 13) and girl (approximately 15), who were found wandering in Bindura central business district and are suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

“The victims’ origin and nationality is currently unknown. They are suspected to be psychiatric patients who also have hearing and speech challenges.

“Investigations conducted by the Police so far have established that the victims were ferried by a truck while in the company of an unknown woman, whose body structure is said to be ‘heavily built’,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile police are also appealing for information which may assist to locate a boy, Blessing Bote (2) who went missing on April 17, 2022 at around 6pm at Teketeke Farm in Mutorashanga.

The boy was last seen wearing a maroon boy suit and black tennis shoes.

He is medium built, dark in complexion and is about 0.75 metres in height.

Anyone with information to contact ZRP Mashonaland West Operations on (0267) 212 9047 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631or report at any nearest Police Station.