Boy (13) kills child, hides body under bed

Crime Reporter

A 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed a four-year-old infant before hiding the body under a bed in Plumtree on Wednesday.

The two had been left home alone when the incident occurred.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On January 4, 2023, Police in Plumtree are investigating a murder case involving a 13-year-old juvenile who allegedly stabbed a four-year-old infant to death after the two were left home alone in Mathendele Extension, Plumtree.”

“The juvenile concealed the body under a bed before fleeing from the house,” he said.

In another case, Police in Matobo is investigating a murder case where a 28-year-old man, who was wanted by the police for several cases of assault and unlawful entry into premises and theft, was fatally assaulted by a mob at Ntunjambili Business Centre on January 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, police have reported a sad incident in which a two-year-old boy drowned in a well on Wednesday at a house in Budiriro 1, Harare.

The mother of the infant was inside the house when the incident occurred. Investigations are in progress.