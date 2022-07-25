Boxing promoter Mau Mau honoured

Tadious Manyepo in VICTORIA FALLS

LEGENDARY Zimbabwean boxing promoter Stalin Mau Mau has been honoured by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for the work he has done to uplift the sport in this country.

Mau Mau has been unwavering in his quest to develop boxing in Zimbabwe for over three decades although he has literally realized any benefits.

He is one man who has stood by the sport through thick and thin.

And he has been recognised, at last, in a special way by the WBC in the resort town where the world’s Number One sanctioning board is conducting their annual convention for officials drawn from their affiliate countries.

Mau Mau is part of the workshop which runs until Wednesday and he will also be part of the ABU seminar that begins on the same day.

WBC vice-president Houcine Houchi who is also the ABU president awarded Mau Mau with a WBC medal this morning.

Commenting on Mau Mau, Houchi said Zimbabwe was blessed to have such a committed man.

“Congratulations Mau Mau. Your commitment to this sport is beyond question and we are proud to be honouring you today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deliberations are going on with WBC experts Kevin Noone and Daniel Van De Wiele lecturing the over 100 delegates at the workshop.

More delegates are still on their way.