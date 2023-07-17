Boxing boss Zimbudzana suspended

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) have suspended Chief executive and secretary general Lawrence Zimbudzana to pave way for investigations over some alleged acts of misconduct.

Zimbudzana, for long the ever-present character at boxing events, was conspicuously absent during Floyd Mayweather’s visit to Mabvuku last Friday.

And it has now emerged he has been put on forced leave as authorities look into his alleged misconduct.

Board chairperson Vee Chibanda confirmed the development in a statement.

Priscila Kadungure has been appointed to the position on an acting basis.

“The ZNBWCB announces suspension from office of the General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Zimbudzana effective the 6th of July 2023 pending investigations for alleged acts of misconduct.

“The public shall be advised of the next steps to be taken once investigations are complete.

“During Zimbudzana’s suspension, the Board has appointed an acting CEO to oversee the operations and management of the organization. Priscila Kadungure will be the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“This temporary appointment will ensure continuity and uninterrupted service to the athletes, stakeholders, and the public,” read the statement.