Bouncers fail to muscle themselves out of remand

Senior Court Reporter

TWO bouncers, who allegedly attacked patrons at Pabloz Bar in Harare on Christmas Eve, were today denied bail.

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) were denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who ruled that they were not good candidates for bail.

Mr Mambanje said there is overwhelming evidence linking them to the offence which might induce them to flee.

They are charged with attempted murder.

Kumunda and Sanyangore are expected back in court on January 30.

Mr George Manokore, appearing for the State, had opposed to granting the duo bail saying they were a danger to society.