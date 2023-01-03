Bouncers back in court

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) initially appeared in court last week on attempted murder charges.

Senior Court Reporter

TWO bouncers who allegedly assaulted patrons at Pabloz Nite Club in Harare on Christmas Eve are expected back in court today for their bail applications.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Mr George Manokore, appearing for the State, alleges that on December 24, at around 2.30am, the two bouncers were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club in Borrowdale when they were approached by Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private security guards at the joint.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were then told to leave the joint as it was about to close business for the day.

However, the two bouncers allegedly denied to leave the club, and ended up picking a scuffle with the security guards.

It is said that when they got out of the joint, the two bouncers started assaulting the two security guards with fists.

The court heard that Kumunda then pulled an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga on his stomach, but missed him.

Kumunda then allegedly advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him on his stomach, but he blocked the knife with his left hand, but sustained deep cuts across his four fingers.

It is said that Kumunda and Sanyangore then disappeared after the alleged attack.

The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.