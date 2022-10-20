Bottom-up approach to Gukurahundi commended

Bulawayo Bureau

THE bottom-up approach to resolving Gukurahundi is expected to foster national unity as victims will dictate how the post-independence conflict must be resolved.

Government on Monday endorsed the traditional leaders-led Gukurahundi community engagement programme as part of the truth telling and reconciliation process.

President Mnangagwa launched the programme at State House in Bulawayo, giving chiefs from Matabeleland region the green light to conduct Gukurahundi hearings in communities.

Chiefs have produced a manual which will guide them as they conduct the Gukurahundi community engagement programme. The manual provides step-by-step processes in a victim-centred approach programme of how the hearings ought to be conducted.

Experts have commended Government and traditional leaders for coming up with an inclusive approach to resolving the 1980s conflict.

Gukurahundi has remained a thorny issue in communities and the community engagement programme is expected to lead to recommendations which will contribute to closure in communities.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has thrown its weight behind the Gukurahundi community engagement programme.

In an interview, NPRC spokesperson Commissioner Obert Gutu said the programme is likely to succeed as it is grassroots-centred.

“As the NPRC we are happy because the highest office in the land, none other than His Excellency, the President has seen it fit to make sure that this matter receives attention at the highest level which is something that is very welcome. We are also happy that the local communities are going to be engaged through the medium of their local traditional leaders, their chiefs and other traditional leaders under them. Traditional leaders are the custodians of our culture and all other traditional values,” said Commissioner Gutu.

He said having traditional leaders driving the process means there is more chances of communities also participating in the process.

“We are also happy that this is not a top-bottom approach but a bottom-up approach. As NPRC we are happy that the launch was done on Monday and the manual was presented and we are excited that the programme has been initiated and it’s all systems go.”

He said peace building was key to national development.

Traditionalist and Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association member Mr David Mhabhinyana Ngwenya said it will be crucial to involve traditional leaders in Gukurahundi.

He said he was also a victim of Gukurahundi as his siblings were tortured.

“We will assist if they engage us on Gukurahundi. Personally three of my brothers were shot during that period and one of them died last year in December. It is a sensitive issue. Traditional healers should be included, a lot of people are suffering. They are being haunted and this is why we see some of them trying to find refuge in churches. Government should involve us, and it will be the first time for us to be recognised in resolving such issues,” said Mr Mhabhinyana Ngwenya.

Public policy expert and political scientist Mr Teddy Ncube said President Mnangagwa has shown commitment to resolving the Gukurahundi issue hence allowing citizens to openly discuss a subject that was regarded taboo.

He said President Mnangagwa’s commitment to finding lasting solutions on the emotive issue resulted in him leading the engagement with chiefs and civil society organisations as opposed to just directing Ministers to lead the processes.

“The first thing that comes out particularly from the President’s choice to come to and meet with the leadership of Matabeleland region which was affected by Gukurahundi is a reflection of political will at the highest level. There is political will to address the matter and if you look at the President himself and him making time to meet leaders from Matabeleland region shows how he regards this whole issue. He regards it as a very serious matter and we can take it as a step in the right direction,” he said.

Mr Ncube said victims will determine how the issue should be handled going forward in a process led by chiefs.

He said for the first time victims will open their hearts which is key in coming with closure to Gukurahundi.

Mr Ncube said it was bold for President to come to Matabeleland and maybe the way forward on Gukurahundi.

“We have heard people from Matabeleland justifiably so requesting that President comes himself to discuss about Gukurahundi. It is very rare to get responsive leadership to such issues. The people who are calling the President are ordinary people not politicians and the President shows that he is a responsive President by choosing to come and respond to the call of people in Matabeleland,” he said.

“That alone is a good gesture and that proves that the New Dispensation is responsible. For a long time, it was a taboo, it was disallowed to talk about Gukurahundi but the President has come forward and said it is for the people to decide the way forward.”