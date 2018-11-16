Botswana’s Masisi highlights private sector’s role in economic growth

Breaking News
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday afternoon expressed devastation following the death of 30 people who died in ...

16 Nov, 2018
The Herald

GABORONE. — Botswana’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi has highlighted the private sector’s role as the engine of economic growth in this country.

Addressing the 45th meeting of the High Level Consultative Council (HLCC) on Thursday in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Masisi said it has been a long-term strategy to facilitate the private sector to ensure that its role as the engine of economic growth in this country becomes reality.

“The government is undertaking a number of reforms to effectively support the activities of the private sector, including in the areas of immigration, land administration, trade and investment, information communications technology, among others,” said Masisi, adding the government has embarked on a public sector reform program that is targeted at improving service delivery and ensuring effective policy implementation

The High Level Consultative Council (HLCC) is meant to promote public-private sector dialogue on issues of national interest.

According to Masisi, the government is in the process of developing a National Transformation Strategy.

He also emphasised the cooperation with other countries and organizations.

“My Government believes that partnerships with other countries are important as we pursue efforts to remodel and reconfigure our economy from the current resource based economic model to a knowledge based economy,” Masisi said.

He said that during his visit to China, Botswana benefited immensely from being part of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). – Xinhua

