Botswana Independent Electoral Commission visits ZEC

Botswana Independent Electoral Commission visits ZEC Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana (second from right) flanked by ZEC Deputy Chief Elections Officer Mrs Jane Chigidi (right), Deputy Chief elections ofcer knowledge management and communication Charity Ngandini (left), and Deputy elections officer adminstration Simbarashe Tongai (second from left) during a press conference after a benchmarking mission meeting with Independent Electroral Commission of Botswana in Harare today. -Picture: Memory Mangombe

Wallace Ruzvidzo
Herald Reporter

Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is currently in Zimbabwe to tap into the country’s expertise following the holding of successful elections last year.

Speaking at a press conference today, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana

said the benchmarking visit was an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

“ZEC will also illustrate publicity activities such as its radio programmes, use of social media platforms and the website as well as rebranding initiatives to the visitors.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana (left) chats with
Independent Electoral Commission_of Botswana (IEC) Chief Public Relations Officer, Mr Osupile Maroba
(centre) while ZEC Deputy Chief Elections Officer Mrs, Jane Chigidi (right) listens during a benchmarking
mission meeting in Harare today. -Picture: Memory Mangombe

“Despite aspersions cast by some election observers on Zimbabwe’s elections, the visits are an endorsement of professionalism characteristic of ZEC’s electoral management, especially in the conduct of credible elections,” he said.

