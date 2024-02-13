Botswana Independent Electoral Commission visits ZEC
Wallace Ruzvidzo
Herald Reporter
Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is currently in Zimbabwe to tap into the country’s expertise following the holding of successful elections last year.
Speaking at a press conference today, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana
said the benchmarking visit was an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.
“ZEC will also illustrate publicity activities such as its radio programmes, use of social media platforms and the website as well as rebranding initiatives to the visitors.
“Despite aspersions cast by some election observers on Zimbabwe’s elections, the visits are an endorsement of professionalism characteristic of ZEC’s electoral management, especially in the conduct of credible elections,” he said.
