Botswana Agriculture Society taps into Zimbabwean skills

A delegation from Botswana is in the country on a study tour focusing on the operations of the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society (ZAS) so that they can use the same template back home.

The 13-member delegation, led by Botswana Agriculture Society chairperson, Mr Thapelo Sotwalekgosi, yesterday visited the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

In an interview, Mr Sotwalekgosi said they are amazed by how ZAS has transformed its operations over the past years.

“Zimbabwe is doing great, what we saw at the showgrounds is amazing. The way you use your own facilities is something that we could do. That is why we are here, to learn from the people who are doing it so well.

“We are glad to be here and I have brought a team of technical experts. Each and every one of us is here to learn. It is a great honour to be here in Zimbabwe.

“After we leave this place, we will give some valuable feedback back home and we will come back for more lessons,” he said.

Mr Sotwalekgosi also said Zimbabweans are respectful and welcoming.

