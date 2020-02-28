Bots applauds Zim role in regional peace

Prosper Ndlovu in MAUN, Botswana

Botswana has applauded Zimbabwe’s role in fostering peace and security within the SADC region and promised to take a leaf when it assumes the chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security in August.

President Mnangagwa chairs the organ which was launched in June 1996 as a formal institution for the regional grouping.

The chairmanship is assumed on a rotational basis and Botswana takes over in August. The organ is mandated to support the achievement and maintenance of security and the rule of law.

Its activities are guided by the SADC Treaty, the Protocol on Defence and Security Affairs as well as the Strategic Indicative Plan for the Organ (SIPO), as key policy documents.

In her opening remarks during the Ministerial Session at the on-going 2nd Session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) here yesterday, Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow said Harare did well in ensuring increased regional cooperation.

“I wish to take this opportunity to commend your country (Zimbabwe) for doing a sterling job as the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security,” said Dr Dow.

“We acknowledge that since assuming this role, you have been busy as the head of the SADC Election Observer Missions (SEOMs), observing elections in Mozambique, Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia.

“We will definitely tap into your experience and wise counsel when we assume the chair in August this year.”

Beyond the cordial bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, Dr Dow said Botswana and Zimbabwe continued to work together to advance common interests and values at the regional, continental and multi-lateral platforms.

She said the cooperation was crucial in efforts to address challenges that impede economic growth as well as peace and stability in the region.

Dr Dow expressed optimism that the mutual cooperation between Botswana and Zimbabwe will find true expression in promoting an environment of sustained democracy, rule of law, good governance and vibrant economic progress.

In his response, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo paid tribute to Botswana for its support as the vice chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

“When you assume the chairmanship in August this year, I assure you that our support will be likewise, unflinching,” he said.

Dr Moyo extended deep appreciation to Botswana and other SADC countries for the resolute and principled stance taken on calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

During its meeting in Tanzania last year, SADC declared October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day, and called on member states to organise various activities to mark the day.