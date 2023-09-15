Botha up for Africa Triathlon Zone 2 Champs

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Duwan Botha is back in action this weekend when he takes part in the 2023 Africa Triathlon Zone Two Championships Mon Choisy in Mauritius.

Botha has been in Mauritius since last week, competing at the Junior Africa Cup Blue Bay on September 9 and is also attending the ongoing World Triathlon Youth and Junior Development Camp.

The development camp got underway last Sunday, a day after the Junior Africa Cup and ends with the participants taking part in Saturday’s race.