Breaking News
BREAKING: Cholera outbreak hits Mt Darwin

BREAKING: Cholera outbreak hits Mt Darwin

About 20 suspected cases of cholera have been reported in Mt Darwin district in Mashonaland Central.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Botched surgery costs hospital US$27 000

28 Nov, 2018 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Botched surgery costs hospital US$27 000 Parirenyatwa hospital ( file pic)

The Herald

Panashe Machakaire Herald Reporter
NEGLIGENCE by doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals which resulted in a patient suffering a bile leak has proved costly after the High Court ordered the public institution to pay damages amounting to US$27 890 in expenses plus R252 546.

The hospital was jointly sued with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, surgeon Dr Edwin Muguti and the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Patricia Singizi will now be compensated for pain and suffering as well as expenses incurred when she was transferred to South Africa for specialist treatment.

The woman, who was diagnosed with chronic cholecystitis due to gall bladder stones, underwent surgery called laparoscopic cholescystectomy at the hospital in 2015.

After the surgery, the woman was discharged, only to be readmitted a week later due to abdominal swelling.

Upon readmission, the doctors discovered that she had a bile leak, a condition that could only be managed in South Africa.

She was them referred to South Africa where she incurred medical costs to the tune of R206 146,50 plus R18 900 for accommodation among others.

Mrs Singizi and her husband Mr Samuel Singizi then sued the hospital for damages and medical expenses.

High Court judge Justice Phildah Muzofa last week ruled in favour of the couple and ordered the public hospital to pay damages amounting to US$27 890.

The judge further ordered the hospital to pay R252 546,50 for medical expenses incurred in South Africa and other expenses related to the trip.

During the proceedings the hospital accepted liability, but the parties addressed the court on the quantum.

The initial claim for US$40 750 and R328 900 for damages and losses suffered due to the hospital’s negligence was, however, reduced to US$27 890 and R252 546,50.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting