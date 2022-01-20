Bosso sign new striker Ngala

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DOMESTIC football giants Highlanders have announced the acquisition of experienced striker Stanley Ngala in a move that is expected to bolster their misfiring strike force.

The 26-year-old becomes the first player to be unveiled at Bosso this year.

“We are glad to announce that we have completed the signing of centre forward Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum on a three-year deal,” said Highlanders in a brief statement.

Ngala has previously played for Tsholotsho FC, Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum where he featured in the CAF Champions League.

His arrival should be a welcome relief for coach Mandla Mpofu and his technical team.

Bosso had gone for three games without scoring a goal when the 2021/22 domestic league season went on break in December last year.

The giants are yet to taste victory this season. More signings are expected ahead of the resumption of the Premiership games in the second week of February.