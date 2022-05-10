Borrowdale billboard case deffered

Court Reporter

The matter for two Harare men who allegedly erected an illegal billboard in Borrowdale, with damaging information on a local development company has been deferred to June 3 awaiting a High Court review.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen are being represented by Mr Tendai Biti on the criminal nuisance charge which they are facing.

The duo applied for review of a ruling by magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera, who dismissed their application for exception.

Mr Kubonera deffered the matter following indications that the review is not yet ready.

In dismissing their application, the magistrate pointed out that the application was marred by triable issues.

The court heard that on December 10, 2020, at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Russell and Strathen erected a billboard with damaging information to a development company in a bid to tarnish its image. The billboard erected by Russell and Strathen had contents, which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenient of the clients of the complainant.

This prompted the complainant to report the matter leading to the duo’s arrest.