Borrow Jets women’s football club player dies

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s Football League was plunged into mourning following the death of Borrow Jets player Mbalenhle “Hello Kitty” Mabhena.

The 17-year-old succumbed to food poisoning during the festive period.

The Borrow Jets’ young defender had just completed her Ordinary Level studies at Mcumbathi High School in Nkulumane in Bulawayo.

In their condolence message, the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League board said Mabhena was one of the league’s stars to watch in the upcoming 2023 season.

“Our thoughts are with her family and club. As you grapple with the meaning of this devastating loss, do kindly find comfort in knowing that the whole football fraternity is with you and each tear shed is a note of love rising high to the heavens.

“We pray the love of god comforts you during this difficult period and may the wounds heal with the passage of time,” read the statement.