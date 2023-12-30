Born different and making a difference

Tadious Manyepo

Youth Interactive Sports Reporter

STAR para-athlete Stellah Jongwe has the world under her feet.

And she still has more in her bag.

The 22-year-old faced acute discrimination while growing up in Mt Darwin. She was born differently.

“I was born different with a disability called Phocomelia which briefly explains the half legs I have,” she said.

“People would call me names like half-bread, jojo, or half-person.

“It was very painful. I was also told the medical staff at the institution where I was born wanted to burn me because of my condition. “

“I would like to thank my mother Elizabeth Manyawi for her love and care which saw me grow to be who I am today”. Jongwe is riding on the crest of the wave after sweeping the board in wheelchair racing this year.

She wrapped gold in each of the 13 races she took part in.

The races include Tanganda, Econet Victoria Falls, Moonlight, Musabvunda, Zimpost, School of Mines, Beitbridge Mayor’s, Commissioner General of Police, Musabvunda/Buy Zimbabwe, Liquor Hub, Sunshine City, CBZ (Half) and Young Africa marathons. She doesn’t only dominate in wheelchair racing. She has also won medals in wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, and badminton.

“When I look at myself, I see the hand of God,” she said.

“My father died when I was just five weeks old. That meant a lot of burden on my mother. Eventually, my mother developed mental health issues. But I am happy with the amount of work and size of achievements I have attained. It’s for her”.

Jongwe started her sporting journey when she was in Grade 3 at Jairos Jiri.

“I was in Grade Three when I decided to engage in sport and arts not because I had the passion but just to show that I was, after all, good in those things. I was everywhere, doing every activity at school, playing marimba, mbira, dance, public speaking, wheelchair basketball, tennis, everything.”

“That is how I honed my different sporting skills.”

She was equally good in academics just like she was in sports as she posted flying colours in her Ordinary Levels in 2018. Jongwe announced her arrival in the world of professional sport in 2020 when she scooped gold at the Outeniqua Chair Challenge held in South Africa, the same year she won her first CBZ Marathon women’s wheelchair race gold medal.

“I am a happy someone now. I can see the direction I am going. I would like to thank all Zimbabweans for the support they are giving me in my sporting endeavours. “I was inspired by Elliot Mujaji (former Paralympian). “My dream now is to reach the 2024 Paralympics to be held in Paris, France. I am working towards that goal and I am praying hard to see that through.

“My advice to those living with a disability is that they should persevere and turn a deaf ear to what people say about them.

“We are unique in our way and we can conquer the world if we are visionary”.