Border security teams seize seven inflatable boats on Limpopo River

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Border security officials have seized seven inflatable boats that were being used to smuggle goods between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Criminals are illegally smuggling cigarettes, explosives, minerals, counterfeit goods, guns, marijuana and genetically modified foods between the two countries via more than 200 illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

Zimbabwean and South African security authorities have since deployed manpower along the border to conduct joint operations and curb smuggling.

On the Zimbabwean side, security teams are destroying wood-made rafts and makeshift bridges along the Limpopo River to recover an assortment of goods being smuggled between the two countries.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said seven boats were seized on Tuesday during the execution of Operation Vala Umgodi.

“The multi-disciplinary teams comprising the SAPS Public Order Police, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and members of the SANDF in various districts have arrested twenty-six suspects for various offences such as illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes as well as contravention of the Immigration Act,” he said.