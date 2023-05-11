Border jumper facilitator kills colleague over R200

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A suspected border jumper facilitator from Beitbridge yesterday appeared in court for allegedly killing his colleague who had underpaid him for facilitating the illegal crossing of four people to South Africa.

This was after Luckmore Mabvanya (21) left his home in Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge with four Zimbabwean nationals who intended to illegally cross to South Africa and was paid R400 by each person on May 3 at around 9pm.

It is alleged that they used their usual route which passes through the bush. When they reached the foot and mouth inspection area in South Africa, Mabvanya met the now deceased who demanded money from him so that the four get access to enter South Africa.

He paid the now deceased R200 and passed through with those four people and left them at Shell Service Station in Musina, South Africa.

The court also heard that Mabvanya used the same route to return to Zimbabwe. When he arrived at the broken fence at the foot and mouth inspection area in South Africa, he met the now deceased who then confronted and accusing him of underpaying by giving him R200 instead of R400.

The now deceased demanded another R200 but Mabvanya refused to pay.

An altercation ensued and the now deceased started assaulting his colleague with claps on his face.

During the scuffle, Mabvanya stabbed the now deceased once on the chest and he fell down and he managed to escape from the scene with the now deceased pursuing him.

The deceased later succumbed to death as a result of injuries sustained. When Mabvanya heard news of the death of the deceased he fled from Beitbridge to his hideout in Epworth, Harare.

Police in Epworth received information that Mabvanya had committed a murder in Beitbridge and they arrested him at his hideout.

Mabvanya appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody until May 22 and was advised to seek bail at the High Court.

Mr Zororai Nkomo appeared for the State.