Boozing minors: Mbare shebeen king in soup

POLICE have arrested Phaeteon Mutiyaya (23) for supplying liquor to 11 minors whose drinking escapades on Christmas went viral.

Apart from arresting Mutiyaya on charges of supplying liquor to the minors, police also located the other nine juveniles as well as their parents.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on December 27, 2023 on social media videos which went viral on December 26, 2023 showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare Central Business District.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Phaeteon Mutiyaya for supplying liquor to minors. The suspect operates a shebeen at Block 2C10, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare,” read the police statement in part.

The arrest led to the recovery of 16 x 1.25 litres Super Chibuku, 38 x 200ml Two Keys whisky, 25 X 200 ml gin, 20 empty beer crates, 5 X 500 ml Detroit beer, 5 X 500ml Skippers cane spirit, 3 X 750 Heinken beer, 2 X 750 ml Gordons gin, 2 X 750 ml Robertson wine, 1 X 750 ml Chando wine, 1 X 750 ml Omega whisky, 1 X 750 ml Double Black whisky, 1 X 750 ml Discovery Vodka, 1 X 750 Pushkin Vodka and 1 X 750 ml Black Label quart.

Further, Asst Comm Nyathi said the police have since identified the other nine minors who were in company of the two minors from Epworth, Harare.

The minors are aged 5, 7 (three), 9, 10 (three) and 11.

“They all reside at Nenyere Flats, Mbare with their parents and guardians who have since been located by the police. Investigations by the police have established that the minors used money given to them as Christmas presents to buy alcohol. The minors travelled from Mbare to Harare Central Business District and linked up with the two minors from Epworth,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns liquor outlet operators against supplying or selling liquor to persons under the age of 18. The Police will arrest violators of Liquor Act without fear or favour.

Operators of shebeens or illegal liquor outlets will face the full wrath of the law”.

The development comes after police recently identified and were conducting investigations on some unscrupulous beer outlets and individuals countrywide who are allegedly selling alcohol to juveniles on Christmas Day.

According to police, the law will take its course on some of these beer outlets, including having their licences cancelled.

This came after there were several videos circulating on social media in which children can be seen abusing alcohol.

Police said the beer outlets owners were likely to face prosecution once investigations have been completed.