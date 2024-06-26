Boost for stand-up comedians

Arts Reporter

LOCAL stand-up comedians will converge at The Yard (formerly Bar Rouge) at Longcheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare on July 6 for a once-off night of laughter.

Top comedians led by Doc Vikela and Ckanyiso will headline the event.

Rising comedians including Hupepe, Chipenzi, Munya, Mike, A.C.E, Mike and Tinoe are also part of the event, courtesy of the Council of Clowns.

The Yard entertainment and marketing executive, Precious “Gugu” Nyandoro said the event is meant to empower rising comedians.

“By hosting this comedy show at our place, we want to promote artists from various genres,” she said.

“We are doing this for a charge to ensure that we give our patrons variety as well as promoting minority genres. Arts is not only music but we are not broadening our approach.”