Boost for chemistry diagnostics in Zaka

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

RESIDENTS of Zaka and neighbouring communities will no longer have to be referred to nearby towns for chemistry diagnostics as Musiso Mission Hospital received a chemistry analyser valued at US$27 876 from Japan to offer chemistry tests at the institution.

Zaka has only two hospitals, the government-run Ndanga and Musiso Mission Hospitals and has 23 rural health centres.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the charge d’Affaires of the embassy of Japan Mr Hiroyuki Kumagai said the project is aimed at providing chemistry diagnostic services in line with a district-level hospital.

He said the services were crucial in the diagnosis and treatment of several acute and chronic diseases like injury-related, systemic shock, diabetes, hypertension and HIV.

“Blood chemistry tests are ordered to assess many conditions as they give key information about how well a person’s organs, like kidneys, and liver, are functioning. This will serve a population that is unable to access chemistry diagnostic services, elsewhere from the private sector service providers,” Mr Kumagai said.

He said the chemistry analyser was a vital machine in the management of numerous acute as well as chronic diseases.

“Consistency will give you the power and knowledge to do your work and after a while your job will be easier for you. Continue with the good work,” Mr Kumagai said.

Musiso Mission Hospital faced capacity issues in offering chemistry tests which affected Zaka residents who had difficulties in accessing affordable chemistry services.

Some patients requiring chemistry blood analyses were being referred to private laboratories in Masvingo town and for most patients, the costs were unbearable.

Musiso’s catchment area is about 102 310 people and in 2020 alone, Musiso attended to 11 725 outpatient visits, 6 934 HIV clinic visits and 3 513 inpatients.

The Japanese embassy said improved infrastructure and service provisions in Zaka will result in higher numbers of patients being recorded.

The embassy said the chemistry analyser will result in patients receiving quality case-management and positively affecting morbidity and mortality.