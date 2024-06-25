Book donation boost for Mbire schools

Miracle Hands Foundation founder Mr Farai Mujeni (right) handing over a bulk of books to the district development coordinator, Mr Richard Maruta, in Mbire

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Fifteen schools in Mbire received a donation of novels and textbooks from the Miracle Hand Foundation to promote a reading culture.



The donation was for both primary and secondary schools.

Mbire Rural District Council (RDC)’s community service officer, Mr Taona Mutendereki who received the books on behalf of the schools, said only a few learning institutions have well-established libraries



He said the donation will greatly help in revitalising the schools’ libraries.

“Learners in Mbire have been at a disadvantage due to the lack of reading materials,” he said.

“This donation will greatly enhance access to literature for the students.”



Miracle Hand Foundation founder, Mr Farai Mujeri said he was moved by the challenges faced by learners in Mbire when he visited the area 15 years ago.

He said he collected the books to give children from marginalised communities an equal opportunity in life.

He encouraged more people to chip in, emphasizing that no donation is too small.