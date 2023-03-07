Bona Mugabe files for divorce

File pic: Simba and Bona Chikore pose for a photo during their wedding

Court Reporter

The late President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Mugabe’s marriage is now on the brink of collapse after she filed for divorce.

She claims her marriage to Simba Chikowore has broken down with no prospects for restoration.

Ms Mugabe has approached the High Court seeking a decree of divorce against her husband, citing promiscuity.

The couple tied the knot on March 1, 2014, in a lavish ceremony at the family’s private home in Harare’s plush Borrowdale.

Thousands of people attended the no-expense-spared family event broadcast live by the ZBC-TV.

The wedding also drew the attention of the world after it was attended by African heads of state and government and other high level dignitaries.