Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricanes

Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has acquired the franchise of Harare Hurricanes ahead of the Zim Afro T10 tournament set to take place in Harare next month.

Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. This will be the partnership’s first activity into the sport of cricket.

Part of the journey of the fastest format in cricket, T10’s next destination is Zimbabwe, at the Zim Afro T10, which will get underway on July 20, with a grand final scheduled for July 29.

The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately-owned teams battling it out for the top prize.

The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.

The player’s draft is slated to take place on the July 2 at a grand ceremony in Harare.