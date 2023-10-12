Bogus Zetdc employee up for US$5 000 fraud

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A 43-year-old Harare man who masqueraded as a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) employee has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding 11 rural residents in Chinamora area of more than US$5 000.

Simbarashe Gurumombe was facing 11 counts of fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. It is the State’s case that in May last year Gurumombe targeted Chinamora villagers who wanted to have their houses connected to the national power grid.

Gurumombe approached Edward Munotyaani (73) of Mutake Village, Chief Chinamhora Domboshawa, wearing a ZETDC work suit and produced a ZETDC identity card bearing the name of R. Pasipanodya, a former ZETDC employee.

It is alleged that Gurumombe convinced Mr Munotyaani that he was an artisan from ZETDC who could install electricity poles and power cables at his house. He was paid US$300 and then disappeared.

Mr Munotyaani then reported the matter at ZRP Chinamhora leading to the arrest of Gurumombe on 3 October 2023 after investigations.

On another count and using the same modus operandi, Gurumombe approached Henry Gukwe (45) of Gukwe Village in July.

He persuaded Mr Gukwe he could open a ZETDC account and took US$210 and then vanished, and there was another report to ZRP Chinamhora.

During the same month of July, Gurumombe approached Rangarirai Muringai also of Gukwe Village, who wanted to open a ZETDC account, and this time was paid US$400 and again vanished.

Gurumombe approached Ignatius Muringai of Gukwe Village who wanted to have power connected at his house. This time he was paid US$595 and again disappeared. On another count Gurumombe approached Cephas Mutunami from Chirodzero, Domboshawa who wanted to have power connected at his shop. Gurumombe allegedly misrepresented that he could do the job in two days and took US$505 from Mutunami.

As the flood of reports came into ZRP Chinamhora action was taken and eventually Gurumombe was tracked down and arrested.