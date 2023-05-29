Bogus VP Chiwenga aide in dock

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Harare man who masqueraded as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s aide to unsuspecting members of the public has appeared in court.

Loyd Mutotote was facing impersonation and physical abuse charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that from February to May this year, Mutotote who is a general hand in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) masqueraded as an intelligence detail saying he was Vice President Chiwenga’s brother and was attached to his office as a close aide who attends to the VP’s business and private functions.

It is the State’s case that on a date unknown to the prosecutor he allegedly assaulted his wife with open hands all over her body and pointed a firearm on her head.

A report was made leading to his arrest.