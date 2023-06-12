Bogus Ugandan traditional healer in court for theft, possession of fake US dollars

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 39-year-old Ugandan self-proclaimed traditional healer has appeared in court for theft and possession of a trunk full of fake US$100 notes.

Walugembe Shafik was facing theft and possession of articles for criminal use charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

The court heard that on June 6, the complainant gave a lift to Shafik who was in the company of his two accomplices still at large from the Harare Show Grounds.

The accused persons claimed to be traditional healers and they told the complainant that they wanted to go to their shrine in Hatfield for a cleansing process.

On their way to the said shrine, they stopped at a fast foods chain along Samora Machel Avenue to buy food.

The complainant took US$30 from a bunch of money which summed up to US$53 000 from his bag and gave it to the accused persons to buy food. During the process one of the accused persons known as Henry who was seating at the front passenger seat and is still at large, snatched the complainant’s bag from his lap and ran away into the dark.

The complainant tried to chase the accused but could not apprehend him whilst the other two accused persons remained seated in the car.

The complainant saw Shafik and the third accused who is still at large entering a getaway car (Toyota Spacio).

He allegedly chased the motor vehicle and with the help of the mob managed to apprehend Shafik at the corner of 6th Street and Central Avenue in Harare and the other accused persons escaped.

Shafik was then escorted to his house where a search was conducted and a trunk full or US$100 fake notes, khaki envelopes of some tablets and a Samsung phone.