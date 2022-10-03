Bogus lawyer in court

Senior Court Reporter

A suspected bogus lawyer appeared in court on allegations of duping a home seeker of US$15 800 after lying to him that he was contracted to process the sale of residential stands in Ruwa, Harare on behalf of a certain company.

Isaac Mugiti appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

Mugiti was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He allegedly duped Toddy Muchongwe after lying to him that he was a lawyer contracted by Exodus and Company to sell their residential stands.

Mugiti then allegedly handed over a fake residential stand confirmation letter in the name of Vannesa Marufu and misrepresented to Muchongwe that he was processing title deeds for the transfer of No. 32844 Phase 2, Mabvazuva, Township Ruwa.

Sometime in July 2022, Mugiti accompanied Muchongwe to the stand where he also allegedly made him believe that it was a genuine stand acquired from Exodus and Company.

Mugiti allegedly asked Muchongwe to pay US$ 15 800 towards the purchase of the stand.

He is expected back in court on October 24.