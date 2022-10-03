Bogus lawyer arrested over stands deal

The Herald

Chido Nyamuyaruka-Court Correspondent

A BOGUS lawyer who took US$15 800 after pretending he was legally representing the landowner of stands in Mabvazuva suburb of Ruwa has been arrested.

The court heard that between May and September this year, Muguti represented to Mr Toddy Muchongwe that he was a lawyer entrusted by Exodus & Company to facilitate the sale of its residential stands in Mabvazuva.

Muguti made the representation knowing quite well that he was not a lawyer and had not been authorised by Exodus & Company to do any business on its behalf, the State alleges. Mr Muchongwe acted upon the misrepresentation and paid US$15 800 to Muguti.

Nothing was recovered from the US$15 800.

