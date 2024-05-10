Bogus cop nabbed

Prosper Dembedza Herald Court Correspondent

A bogus police officer who was in the habit of stopping motorists and robbing them at gun point has appeared in court.

Takesure Mugunje (50) was facing armed robbery charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody to May 17 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on April 8, 2024 at around 1500 hours, Magunje and his accomplices stopped the complainant who was driving along Sam Nujoma Street in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

It is alleged that the Magunje identified himself as apolice officer and told him that he was under arrest for interfering with the passage of the Presidential motorcade.

However, the complainant said he had not committed any crime as he had not seen the motorcade.

The accused persons showed him a pistol and demanded US$1000 from him.

The court heard that the accused assaulted the complainant as he was resisting to pay up.

On May 8, 2024 and at around 0300 hours, detectives made a follow which led to the arrest of Mugunje at his place of residence in Chinhoyi.