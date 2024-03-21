Bogus Army Colonel in court for theft

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A HARARE woman who masqueraded as a Zimbabwe National Army colonel and defrauded people of cash together with her husband has appeared in court.

Anyway Mauru appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, facing two counts of theft of trust property and fraud. She was remanded in custody to March 22 for bail application.Mauru’s husband Stephen Charakupa is also on remand on the same charges.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that during the period extending from November 16 last year to January, Mauru connived with her husband Charakupa to defraud a company after receiving information that it was in the process of acquiring a fleet of motor vehicles for its business from South Africa.

The court heard that the duo approached the general manager and indicated that they could facilitate the purchase of one of the motor vehicles, a Nissan NP300, at a lower price.

Mauru allegedly misrepresented that she was employed by the Ministry of Defence and Security, as a colonel, and was attached to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in Beitbridge.

The court heard that the complainant was convinced and entrusted the duo to purchase the motor vehicle and allegedly gave Mauru US $10 250.

The couple is alleged to have converted the money into their own use.

On another count, Mauru allegedly defrauded a land seeker of usd 1500 after indicating to the complainant that connections in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development