Body stashed in sack discovered in CBD

Police attend the scene where the body was discovered

Muchaneta Chimuka

Herald CorrespondentÂ

The body of a male person believed to have been living on the streets was discovered stashed in a sack at the corner of Innez Terez and Robert Mugabe Way in Harare CBD this morning.

The police are currently attending the scene.

However, onlookers said that the body was discovered early this morning at the spot where the homeless man used to sleep.

Contrary to what was being said that the body was headless, the body is still intact but shows visible injuries.