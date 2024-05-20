Body of 13-year-old girl found floating in dam

Midlands Bureau

Police in Zvishavane are investigating a suspected case of suicide after the body of a 13-year-old girl was found floating in Manyanga Dam.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which he said occurred on Thursday evening

“Circumstances are that the juvenile in question retired to bed around 7 pm on the fateful night whilst her grandparents also went to sleep in their separate bedroom,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said around midnight, Alfeyo Shoko, the grandfather to the deceased, heard his granddaughter calling him and he went outside to check.

“He did not see anything, so he returned to bed. The following morning, Shoko found his granddaughter’s door of the hut wide open. She was missing,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said a search was conducted with the help of other villagers and the minor’s body was found floating in a dam four kilometres away from her grandparents’ homestead.

“Investigations are underway to establish what really transpired. We are appealing to members of the public who might have information concerning this matter to visit their nearest police station,” he said.