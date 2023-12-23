  • Today Sat, 23 Dec 2023

Bob Nyabinde dies

Bob Nyabinde

Arts Reporter

Veteran jazz singer Bob Nyabinde popularly known as “The Headmaster” has died.

He was 68.

Nyabinde has been sick for some time, following his diagnosis with diabetes in 2018, which affected his eyesight.

