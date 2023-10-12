Board members of six agric parastatals reappointed

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka flanked by his permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri during the appointment of board members of parastatals under the ministry.— Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed, for a second term, board members for six parastatals and State-owned entities under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development for a second term upon expiry of their first term on October 7, 2023.

The parastatals are Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), Kutsaga formerly known as Tobacco Research Board (TRB), AFC Commercial bank, Agriculture Research Council (ARC), Silo Food Industries (SFI), and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority(ARDA)

The board chairperson for TRB is Mr Aaron Denenga deputised by Professor Florence Mtambanengwe and the rest of the board members remain in the board.

The board chairperson for AFC Commercial bank is Mr Herbert Makuwa deputised by Mrs Knowledge Chikondo and the rest of the members remain unchanged

The board chairfor AMA is Mr Allan Majuru deputised by Mrs Tariro Muchena and the rest of the board members remain. The board chairperson for ARC is Prof Johnson Masaka deputised by Dr Susan Dimbi and members remain in the board.

Mr Lance Jena chairs the SFI board deputised by Dr Marvellous Sungirai and the other board members remain unchanged. Dr Patience Siwadi is the deputy chairperson for ARDA.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka announced the appointments during a media briefing in Harare and encouraged the board members to work hard and fulfil the ministry’s developmental projects in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society.

“These boards will increase their operational efficiency and support the ministry’s developmental and transformative thrust and more importantly, in support of the President’s Vision 2030.

“The President’s legacy is rural development, the rural development 8.0. He has now appointed a team from a Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion and from our ministry to write not in the emotional way that we have done but in a more sensible way that it can attract independent financing or rather or other financing from the fiscus.

“So as a ministry we want to formulate policies that are enabling us to make sure that agriculture thrives, but we also have parastatals that are key to the development of our nation,’’ he said.

ARDA deputy chairperson Dr Siwadi said she will continue to work hard to uplift the nation to greater heights.

“It is a continuation of my work in Zimbabwe. I mean to make a difference. I feel like making a huge difference and ARDA can do that for this country,” she said.

Chairperson of ARC Prof Johnson Masaka said the council will play a big role when it comes to research and development in agriculture adding that he will use his skills to develop and improve the nation.

“It is indeed very pleasing to be recognised by the President. The appointment itself came as a surprise but this is a national appointment and it is a national recognition of my contribution to agriculture, I wish to use all my skills and knowledge that l gathered over the years to contribute to the development of the country as contained in Vision 2030 and more expanded in the NDS1,’’ he said.