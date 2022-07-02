Blue skies, sunshine expected for Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban − It’s blue skies and sunshine in Durban, ahead of the much anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July.

South African Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Wisani Maluleke said clear weather is expected, with temperatures averaging between 11°C and 23°C.

“We are expecting clear weather across the province this week. Cool temperatures, but cold over the western parts of the province. No rain is expected this week in the KZN province,” he said.

Earlier this week, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at least 35 000 people are expected to gather at the Greyville Racecourse.

“They are expected to spend R145 million, with the Gross Domestic Product in economic activity projected to be R362 million. An estimated 740 people within the tourism and hospitality, as well as related value chains, industry will get employment because of this event,” Kaunda said.

He added that, with the economic spin-offs expected, Durban is indeed “bouncing back”.

Kaunda said fashion remains an important part of the July experience.

He said local designers, especially emerging designers, will get massive exposure during the event when showcasing their collection that portrays this year’s theme “Show me the honey”.

Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle event and marketing executive, said they are excited that the event is just four days away.

He said it is the first July experience to take place post Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

“This is going to be a major event and prove beneficial to businesses. There are so many businesses that have been negatively impacted over the past two years, when we held the event behind closed doors. It has come as a welcome relief that the horse racing, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism industries can once again benefit from the far-reaching revenues that are generated by the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” Marshall said. − iolnews