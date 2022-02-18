Bloodbath in opposition CCC

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

A bloodbath is looming in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party after the newly formed outfit’s Harare provincial executive recently resolved to purge its old guard for outliving their usefulness.

The resolution was made at a provincial meeting held at Trafalgar Court three weeks ago to deliberate and endorse their nomination process ahead of the upcoming by-elections scheduled for March 26.

CCC interim secretary general Mr Charlton Hwende, deputy spokesperson Mr Gift Siziba and provincial chair Mr. Wellington Chikombo were among the party’s officials who attended the meeting.

A close source told The Herald that former Harare Central legislator Mr Murisi Zwizwai, who was also at the meeting, was the first casualty of the purge after he was told the upcoming by-elections will be his last ticket as a parliamentarian.

Mr Zwizwai, who was recalled from the National Assembly by the MDC-T under the MDC-ALLIANCE ticket, has been Harare Central legislator since 2003 when he replaced Mike Auret.

The source also said while the purges are happening at grassroots level, the those in the CCC holding top positions will also face the same fate including interim co-vice-presidents Mr Tendai Biti and Prof Welshman Ncube, interim chairperson Ms Thabitha Khumalo and Mr Willias Madzimure among others.

Mr Biti has been Harare East legislator since 2000, while Prof Ncube, Ms Khumalo and Mr Madzimure are amongst the unwanted long-serving members.

“Zwizwai was told by the Harare structures that they are only supporting his candidacy for the upcoming by-elections, after that he will no longer be useful for the party from 2023 going ahead. This is not happening to Zwizwai alone, even the so-called top guys in the presidium and executive are going to be shocked,” the source told The Herald.

While the perceived old guard is facing imminent purges, the source also revealed contradictions in the CCC saying its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is set to recall former Nkayi South legislator Mr Abednico Bhebhe into party structures because “they are friends.”

When The Herald contacted Mr Zwizwai, after CCC interim spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere declined to comment, he confirmed the meeting but denied as “not true” the resolution that his last appearance on the ballot paper will be on March 26.

“That is not true. I will be there in Harare Central to make sure that we change the politics of our country. I am not going anywhere,” said Mr Zwizwai.