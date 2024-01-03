Blood group O in short supply

NBSZ chief executive Ms Lucy Marowa said the Harare blood bank was currently sitting on less than a day’s stock of blood group O.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Health Reporter

The National Blood Services of Zimbabwe has been hit by an acute shortage of group O, and is failing to meet demand.

This follows a high demand for blood and blood products during the festive season.

NBSZ chief executive Ms Lucy Marowa said the Harare blood bank was currently sitting on less than a day’s stock of blood group O.

“I would like to advise the nation that at the moment, we are running critically low in blood group O. We are well stocked in terms of the other blood groups which are groups A, B and AB. Unfortunately, when it comes to blood group O, we are critical at the moment, in particular Harare branch where we are sitting on less than a day’s stock.

“This means that we are unable to meet the needs of our client hospitals that are serviced from the Harare branch,” she said.

Ms Marowa said the hospitals serviced from the rest of the regions in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Mutare and Gweru had between one-and-a-half to two days’ supply of blood group O.

“But this means it can run out at any given time. Therefore, I call upon the nation to come in their numbers especially if they know they are blood group O. For the rest of the blood groups, we have just enough stocks,” she said.

Blood group O is the most common type with at least 52 percent of the country’s population being in this group. It is the universal blood donor and will run out first before the other groups.

Meanwhile, NBSZ has partnered with Redan Fuel in a bid to increase blood collections.

The blood drive will see donors receiving fuel coupons after donating blood.

“We have the Redan blood drive happening on Friday January 5 in all the five branches and we call upon the public to come and donate blood and Redan will give you a five litre coupon of petrol or diesel. But in between, our static clinics are open throughout the day starting from January 2 up to Friday. Let us stock up our blood bank especially if you are blood group O. We need you, we need to save our patients, let us come in our numbers,” said Ms Marowa.