BLOG: HARMONISED ELECTIONS 2023

0843: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have just cast their votes at Sherwood primary school polling Station this morning and expressed optimism that he will win the election.

0840: 81-year-old Veronica Feremenga showing her marked finger after casting her vote seamlessly.

0829: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrives at Sherwood Park polling Station to cast their votes.

0807: Queues getting longers as more voters trickle in at Kuwadzana East Constituency, Ward 45 (Mother Primary School) to cast their vote for the 2023 Elections.

0806: Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has just voted at Beitbridge Government Primary School, Ward 2, Beitbridge Municipality under Beitbridge East.

0750: 50 minutes after the scheduled opening of polling stations voters are yet to cast their votes at the Warren Park Secondary School in Ward 14, Harare Central under Harare Municipality as ballot papers for local authorities are yet to be delivered.

0736: Voting has started peacefully in all polling stations in Chipadze, Bindura leaving the once vibrant business centre looking deserted. The ward elections officer Mr Mashoko Godfrey said Chipadze Primary School is the coalition centre and the environment is peaceful and calm.

0726: In Lusulu, Binga South, some voters are being turned away as their names are not in the voter’s roll. They are told to check their correct polling stations. Although registered to vote, voters can only access their names at a designated single polling station.

One of the ways to confirm one’s polling station is dialing *265#

0720: Voters waiting to cast their votes at Pfupajena Primary School in Chegutu West Constituency. Majority of voters are females.

0710: Voting has started at Makhovula Primary School polling station. Some of the voters say they got here at 6am. There are two queues here; one for men and the other for women in LupaneEast.

0708: Voting has started on time at most polling stations around the country.

0706: Voting started on time at Kandeya Business Centre polling station A in Mt Darwin South, in an interview, ZEC presiding officer Ms Siwinile Nkala said it was all systems go and everything had been above board.

0658: Queue at Kuwadzana 2 Primary, Kuwadzana East Constituency just before voting starts at 7am.

0655: At Mvurwi Mvurwi High School, Mashonaland Central, Mazowe North queues are growing bit by bit as we are heading for the 7am voting inception time. Most voters have checked and identified their names without any hustles hence chances of being turned away or being referred to some other polling centres are slim. The polling agents are also briefing voters on the colour codes of ballot papers which has been well appreciated.

0643: Voters Checking their names on the voters’ roll posted outside the Zaoga church polling station under Beitbridge Municipality, Ward 1 Beitbridge West Constituency in BeitbridgeWest, Matabeleland South.

0634: Voters are starting to arrive and are checking their names on the voter’s roll at Chikumbiro Primary School polling station in Mkoba North, Gweru.

0627: A queue of early voters is starting to emerge at Chemhanza Primary School polling station in Wedza North, Mashonaland East. The situation is calm here and no incidences of violence have been reported.