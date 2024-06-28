Bloated Zifa team riles Fifa

The Normalisation Committee was left with no option but to sacrifice Emmanuel Mutumani, Simon Marange, Wonder Mphepo, Zivanai Kawadza and Simbarashe Gochera.

Bruce Chikuni in PORT ELIZABETH

THE ZIFA Normalisation Committee have been embarrassed by FIFA after they were reportedly ordered to withdraw five members in the Warriors technical team, which is doing duty in the COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Zimpapers Sports understands that FIFA even questioned why they decided to duplicate roles in a tournament they had earlier threatened to pull out of due to inadequate funds.

The Normalisation Committee was left with no option but to sacrifice Emmanuel Mutumani, Simon Marange, Wonder Mphepo, Zivanai Kawadza and Simbarashe Gochera.

The offloaded officials left Port Elizabeth early this morning.

This leaves Zimbabwe without a media liaison officer in South Africa since Mphepo was standing in for Mike Madoda.

Before the exclusion of these officials, the Warriors were the only team in South Africa that had two goalkeepers coaches – Kawadza and Henry Mckop.

They also had two performance analysts – Marange and James Makoni.