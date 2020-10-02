Blitz on machete-wielding gangs continues

Crime Reporter

The police are still fighting the machete gangs which are seeing a resurgence, and since the operation started, more than 52 000 suspects have been arrested countrywide as the clampdown on illegal activities under operation, “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele” continues.

Most of the suspects paid fines, but those accused of the more serious crimes were sent to court.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said to date, police have arrested a total of 52 115 people under the operation.

Gangs armed with machetes and knobkerries recently resurfaced countrywide, targeting mines and individuals keeping large amounts of cash, prompting police to intensify the operation

The latest spate of robberies came a few months after the police had largely managed to restore order in mining areas after arresting a lot of suspects.

The machete-related violence claimed the lives of several people and left many injured.

Police statistics show that in the mineral-rich Midlands, reported criminal cases rose to 33 percent in the first nine months of 2019 because of the influx of machete attackers.

Recently, machete gangs raided the Circle V Mine in Shurugwi and stole a firearm and US$5 000 cash after stabbing and injuring one mine employee. Management said the money was part of the float used to buy gold at the mine. Lately, machete gangs have been targeting people dealing in cash around Harare.

Police in Manicaland are also looking for seven to eight armed robbers who murdered a 60-year-old man at his home on Sunday in Rusape.

The men, who were wearing masks and armed with knives, machetes and wooden sticks demanded money from the man and his family, but were told there was none.

They tied up the man’s wife and two children with a rope and later dragged the man outside, where they assaulted him on the head.

They stole US$7 and an undisclosed amount in local currency before escaping.

The man, who sustained deep cuts on the head, nose and arms was pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape General Hospital.