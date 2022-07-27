Black Rhinos wield the axe on coach Maruwa

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos have ended their five-year marriage with coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa.

The gaffer’s match-day unbecoming antics anchored on unfounded “juju” beliefs and his failure to take advice from his colleagues to shun that behaviour has put paid to his stay at the military institution.

The Zimbabwe National Army team has built a name for themselves for being a disciplined team and the team management has duly terminated his stay for tainting their record.

Black Rhinos secretary general Colonel Edward Mutukwa confirmed the development this morning.

“The (Black Rhinos) executive committee, guided by the Black Rhinos Football Club’s Constitution, Article 10 (c), unanimously agreed to terminate the services of Herbert Maruwa as the head coach. The decision was informed by the following reasons;

“Unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large. Cases in point include the club’s matches against Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC, Ngezi Platinum FC and recently Triangle FC. This was also in contravention of the Premier Soccer League’s regulations.

“Failure to respect and accept advice and support from other technical department members thereby negatively affecting unity within the club,” said Mutukwa.

Club legend Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa has since taken over the reins.