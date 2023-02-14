Black Rhinos trio reverts to parent club

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos are running around to replace three of the players they had in their squad last season who have reverted back to their parent team.

The army side have to fill in the gap left by the departure of Gracious Muleya, Blessed Mbavarira and Collin Kwaramba who were on loan from Chapungu.

The three brought some vast experience with themselves into a team that performed well last season.

Black Rhinos reached the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup before losing via penalties to eventual winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

But they will have to move mountains to get the right quality given the three have now rejoined the Air Force of Zimbabwe team who will be eyeing promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

