Black Rhinos Queens drop points

Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Queens’ title hopes suffered a blow over the weekend when they dropped points on the road in the Zimbabwe Women’s Super League.

The army side drew 0-0 with Faithdrive Academy at Nyamauru ground in Mutare.

Chauya Chipembere Queens are now six points behind pacesetters Herentals with seven rounds of games left before the season comes to an end.

Both teams have played 19 matches and have 55 points and 49 points respectively.

The league is battling to clear a number of games in hand.

Most clubs had administrative issues that caused a huge backlog of matches.

The league is now having these games played mid-week.

Chapungu Queens cemented their place in the third position with a 1-0 victory against Midlands State University at Manyame Air Base Sports Club.

Chapungu forward Ethel Chinyerere scored the all-important goal.

The Air force of Zimbabwe side has 45 points from 18 games.

Correctional Queens beat Borrow Jets 2-1 at Wagadhugu stadium courtesy of goals from veteran midfielder Marjoury Nyaumwe and Samukhelisiwe Zulu.

Borrow Jets’ goal was scored by Peacemore Kenende.

At Pfupajena stadium in Chegutu the home team Scorpion Queens did not pitch up for the home game against Conduit Soccer Academy who were awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline.

Results: Faithdrive Academy 0, Black Rhinos Queens 0; Correctional Queens 2, Borrow Jets 1; Chapungu Queens 1, MSU Queens 0; Scorpion Queens 0, Conduit Soccer Academy 3; Harare City Queens 0, Yadah Queens 0.