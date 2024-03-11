Bitumen World, Doves Holdings show interest in expanding Marondera water treatment plant

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd and Doves Holdings are reported to have shown keen interest in investing in the expansion of Marondera Municipality’s water and sewer treatment plants.

This was revealed in a statement by the council soon after the investment meeting held in Marondera recently.

“Council hosted its second successive investment meeting, where Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd and Doves Holdings expressed their interest in investing in the expansion of the water and sewer treatment plants. These two organisations wrote expressions of interest to the council, showing their eagerness to collaborate with the council in resolving the water and sanitation issues faced by the municipality.

“This meeting follows another investment indaba that took place on February 19, 2024, where the council met with nine other investors who had an interest in various areas. The council is actively seeking investors to develop the municipality and address service delivery challenges such as water and sewer issues.

“The council is confident that by attracting investment, it will be able to address most of its development concerns and achieve all the service delivery deliverables outlined in the Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint. The council seeks to transform itself into a Vibrant Smart City of Service Excellence and securing investment in various sectors will help realise that vision.”

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Marondera has embarked on a municipality-wide street lights maintenance programme as part of the council’s efforts to expand the lighting index and improve public safety.

Currently, the programme is focused on Dombotombo, Rujeko and Ruware suburbs.

Council said the programme will eventually cover all areas as it continues to heed the Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint.