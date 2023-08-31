Biti’s case ruling deferred as lawyer delays filing application

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The ruling in an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case by Tendai Biti in his assault case today hit a brick wall following indications that his lawyer failed to serve the State on time.

The lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama apologised to the court for the late submission of his client’s application saying he was engaged with elections.

Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza confirmed receiving the application and undertook to respond later today.

The presiding magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro deferred the matter to September 8 for ruling.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

During the previous sitting, the State led by Mr Reza closed its case after leading evidence from a Trauma Centre doctor who attended to Mrs Aleshina after the assault.

In her testimony, the doctor told the court that Mrs Aleshina had visible pain and tenderness on her right shoulder region after she examined her.

She said if a person is stressed or threatened, he/she can faint or, in the worst scenario, suffer from a heart attack.